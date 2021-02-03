Metro Bank reduces 90% LTV mortgage rates

"We’re proud to have consistently remained one of the only lenders in the market offering 90% LTV residential mortgages"

Metro Bank today has reduced rates on its 90% LTV five-year fixed rate mortgages.

For customers looking for a new mortgage, the reduced rate is now 3.39%, whilst those looking to remortgage benefit from a reduced rate of 3.44%.

Charles Morley, director of mortgage distribution at Metro Bank, commented: “We’re proud to have consistently remained one of the only lenders in the market offering 90% LTV residential mortgages, at a time when most competitors had withdrawn their higher LTV products.

"These latest rate reductions provide even greater value for borrowers with smaller deposits.”