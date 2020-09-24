Metro Bank relaunches 90% LTV rates

"We’re pleased to reintroduce our five-year fixed rate mortgages at 90% LTV."

Metro Bank has re-added a range of 90% LTV five-year fixed rates to its residential mortgages range.

Rates start from 3.99% with a £999 product fee, which can be added to the loan.

The products are available for purchase or pound-for-pound remortgage, on a maximum property value of £600,000.

All loans are subject to a physical valuation and applications for further advances over 80% LTV will not be accepted.

Customers who are on or who have been recently furloughed are not accepted.

Jeremy Cook, head of corporate relationships at Metro Bank, commented: “We’re pleased to reintroduce our five-year fixed rate mortgages at 90% LTV. There are lots of customers with smaller deposits looking for a mortgage at the moment, and we’re thrilled to support them as they seek to get on the housing ladder or move home.”