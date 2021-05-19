Mojo Mortgages partners with Impact for complex cases

"We see many clients who, due to their credit history, felt that they either couldn’t get a mortgage or remortgage from their current lender"

Mojo Mortgages has appointed Impact Specialist Finance as a referral partner for customers with a complex scenario or poor credit history.

The partnership will enable Mojo Mortgages customers to use the specialist finance broker/distributor’s 30 years’ experience in helping all types of customers achieve their home ownership dreams.

Mojo Mortgages has helped more than 75,000 customers and uses an algorithm to match the specific needs of customers against more than 20,000 mortgage products to find the right one for them.

Dale Jannels, managing director at Impact Specialist Finance, commented: “Impact has operated in the complex and adverse sectors for many years, and we are always keen to help clients achieve their dream and put the troubles of the past behind them.

“We see many clients who, due to their credit history, felt that they either couldn’t get a mortgage or remortgage from their current lender and unfortunately, we will undoubtedly see more due to the economic pressures faced by many during the pandemic.

“We are looking forward to working with Mojo Mortgages to help them assist more people with the appropriate solutions.”

Richard Hayes, CEO of Mojo Mortgages, added: “We are delighted to be partnering with Impact to facilitate the mortgage journey for those with specific financial circumstances.

“It’s no secret that the past year has been tough - particularly for those whose finances have been impacted by the pandemic. This partnership allows more people increased access to mortgage products that suit their needs and will help more people to become financially confident as we head back to some normality.”