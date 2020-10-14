Mortgage Advice Bureau partners with Moneyfacts

"Those visiting our site looking to arrange a remortgage, find a new mortgage or a buy-to-let lender, will now have the option to speak with the experienced and highly trained advisers at Mortgage Advice Bureau."

Mortgage Advice Bureau has announced a partnership with Moneyfacts to become the financial comparison site’s preferred mortgage broker.

Users will be prompted to get in touch with a dedicated MAB adviser via Moneyfacts as they browse and compare mortgage deals.

Moneyfacts will continue to offer users the choice between contacting a lender directly or speaking with one of MAB’s mortgage advisers across the UK to find a mortgage.

Through this new partnership, Moneyfacts users can now access over 100 lenders and 16,500 mortgage deals.

Peter Brodnicki, CEO of Mortgage Advice Bureau, said: “We’re excited to partner with Moneyfacts – it is an established brand in the consumer finance space and one which is known and trusted by the public. Ultimately, this partnership is all about improving the service for Moneyfacts.co.uk users and giving customers the choice to receive mortgage advice face-to-face across the UK, over the phone or screen to screen.”

Michelle Monck, head of digital at Moneyfacts, commented: “Moneyfacts.co.uk is pleased to announce Mortgage Advice Bureau as our preferred mortgage broker. Those visiting our site looking to arrange a remortgage, find a new mortgage or a buy-to-let lender, will now have the option to speak with the experienced and highly trained advisers at Mortgage Advice Bureau.”