Mortgage Brain waives sourcing system charges in Covid-19 support package

Mortgage Brain has announced a package of measures to help intermediaries and lenders as working practices rapidly change as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

In order to reduce demand on lender and intermediary help desks, its Criteria Hub sourcing solution will be available to new customers for at least 90 days at no charge. Mortgage Brain says a number of new coronavirus-related criteria are currently being populated by lenders and will be made available shortly.

In addition, intermediaries using the desktop sourcing system MortgageBrain Classic will be able to have either the online sourcing solution MortgageBrain Anywhere or another laptop licence for MortgageBrain Classic for at least 90 days, at no additional cost.

Mortgage Brain is also giving lenders the opportunity to make Criteria Hub available to their BDMs at no charge, allowing them to continue providing updates to intermediaries while working remotely.

Mortgage Brain has reassured brokers and lender partners that its operations are being conducted remotely, with normal business operating hours and services unaffected by the current coronavirus situation.

Mark Lofthouse, CEO of Mortgage Brain, said: “At a difficult time like this it’s vital that we come together as an industry and do all we can to support each other.

"Borrowers still need the expert guidance and advice that intermediaries provide, and we must ensure advisers can continue to provide their services without additional financial concerns.”

“Changes to working practices are being introduced at pace and we are doing all we can to help the industry alleviate these stresses and strains as they become apparent.”