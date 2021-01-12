Mortgage Broker Tools launches MBT Analytics

"MBT Analytics provides a user-friendly window onto that data, empowering lenders to make smarter, more responsive decisions."

Mortgage Broker Tools has launched MBT Analytics – a new platform that gives lenders live insights into the affordability environment.

MBT Analytics provides lenders with a bespoke data-driven dashboard to help them better understand the affordability calculations of their competitors and to benchmark their own position.

With MBT Analytics, lenders can view market trends over time, access customer subsegments and run an unlimited number of specific cases through the platform using live data from MBT Affordability.

MBT Affordability provides brokers with an eligibility calculator based on affordability and criteria for more than 40 residential and 65 buy-to-let mortgage lenders.

Tanya Toumadj, CEO at Mortgage Broker Tools, said: “MBT Affordability has become an invaluable tool for brokers to carry out comprehensive criteria-driven affordability research as part of their advice process and we have now processed more than 10 million searches through the platform. This provides a huge amount of rich data that lenders can use to better understand and adjust their position in the market, just as they might do with rate or criteria. MBT Analytics provides a user-friendly window onto that data, empowering lenders to make smarter, more responsive decisions.

“With MBT Analytics, a lender can understand and verify its strengths and gain insights into the impact of making changes to its proposition. So, for example, how many times does it appear in the top five or 10 affordability results for a specific customer segment, what impact will changing its LTV critieria have on its potential business volumes and what opportunities are there to improve its offering to better match customer demand? MBT Analytics takes away the guesswork and enables lenders to make decisions based on real-time data.”