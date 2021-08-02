Mortgage Broker Tools partners with The Mortgage Lender

"In order to keep up with accelerating house prices, borrowers need to be able to consider as much of their earned income as possible"

Mortgage Broker Tools has added The Mortgage Lender to its MBT Affordability research platform.

MBT Affordability provides brokers with accurate calculations of how much their clients can borrow from a panel of more than 40 residential and 65 buy-to-let lenders, based on affordability and criteria. Results from all of the lenders will be delivered in under a minute, with no approximations or estimates.

MBT Affordability will include accurate calculations direct from TML.

Tanya Toumadj, CEO at Mortgage Broker Tools, said: “MBT Affordability was already the most extensive and reliable affordability research platform available in the market, but we continue to invest in developing the platform and growing its panel. Access to a large panel of lenders is important for brokers as, in three quarters of cases, the top lender for affordability is not one of the top 10 lenders.

“So, identifying the most appropriate solution for a client means researching from a wide group of options – and that needs an award-winning platform like MBT Affordability. The addition of TML to our growing panel of lenders will open up new options for brokers and their clients, particularly those who are self-employed or have a complex income structure.”

Steve Griffiths, sales and product director at The Mortgage Lender, said: “The pandemic has accelerated the pace of change in the way that people earn their incomes, with growing numbers of self-employed entrepreneurs and people earning income from multiple sources.

“In order to keep up with accelerating house prices, borrowers need to be able to consider as much of their earned income as possible – and that’s exactly what we do at TML. With the ability to consider overtime and commission and to take profit before tax and salary for the self-employed, we provide more opportunity for clients to demonstrate their true affordability and this integration with MBT Affordability will help more brokers to realise the benefits of real life lending.”