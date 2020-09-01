Mortgage Engine partners with 360 Dotnet

"This new proposition will enable them to get a decision to clients quicker and help secure them a mortgage, which is imperative in the current market."

Mortgage Engine has partnered with software provider 360 Dotnet, enabling a further 6,000 mortgage intermediaries to source multi-DIPs directly through 360 Dotnet's CRM systems, without needing to rekey customer data.

Mortgage Engine, which connects distributors and lenders via its API platform, brought the first fully-functioning multi-DIP proposition to the mortgage market in November 2019.

At present, Mortgage Engine is integrated with 22% of the UK mortgage lender market, including Santander and NatWest, but is expanding its proposition with a wider variety of lender connections over the coming months.

360 Dotnet provides an interactive client management platform, 360 Lifecycle, that supports IFAs, mortgage and insurance brokers to grow their business. 360 Lifecycle currently provides benefits to over 20% of the mortgage market.

Cloë Atkinson, managing director of Mortgage Engine, said: “We are working hard to make the mortgage application process more efficient by enabling straight-through application processing which eliminates the need to rekey customer data for DIPs from multiple lenders. This connection with 360 Dotnet marks a positive step on our journey to achieving that, and it’s really exciting to bring connectivity to a wider range of brokers through our API platform.”

Ozgur Unlu, managing director of 360 Dotnet, commented: “We are doing everything we can to empower our mortgage adviser partners to transact business more efficiently. This new proposition will enable them to get a decision to clients quicker and help secure them a mortgage, which is imperative in the current market. Mortgage Engine has brought an innovative proposition to the mortgage market and we look forward to working with them on this to support our intermediary partners.”