Mortgage intermediaries to see FSCS levy cut by half

"Clearly a reduction in the original levy forecast is good news for firms. However, the number outlined by the FSCS today is still too high"

Mortgage intermediaries will see a fall in the levy they were due to pay to the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) for 2021/22.

In January, the FSCS forecast that its 2021/22 levy would be £1.04bn, a 48% increase on last year, due to an expected increase in firm failures related to Covid-19.

In its Plan and Budget for 2021/22, mortgage brokers in the 'home finance intermediation' category were due to be charged £22.9m towards the levy, up from £3m this year.

However this morning, the FSCS announced that the levy for the home finance intermediation class has fallen from £22.9m to £11.5m for the next financial year.

Despite the cut, the total levy is still four times the amount paid this year.

Overall, the FSCS has announced a reduction in its levy for 2021/22 by more than £200m to £833m. In its outlook, the FSCS said that due to the extension of government support schemes, some firms that were expected to fail this year could now "fail in the 2022/23 financial year and beyond", meaning that some claims will be pushed back.

Tim Fassam, director of government relations and policy at PIMFA, said: “Clearly a reduction in the original levy forecast is good news for firms. However, the number outlined by the FSCS today is still too high, while predictions that much of the pain resulting from failed Self Invested Personal Pensions will be felt next year is of little comfort to our firms.

“We have set out a roadmap towards lower levies in the long term and are urging Government and the Regulator to work with us and the rest of industry to create a sustainable solution, which ensures that future levy costs, individual failures and ultimately poor consumer outcomes are consigned to history.”

Speaking in January, Robert Sinclair, chief executive of AMI, commented: "Asking mortgage brokers to pay more for bad pensions and investment advice than they are levied by the FCA for their own regulation is nothing short of a disgrace. The announcement of a Treasury Taskforce is too little and too late.

"On behalf of ordinary advisers who will have to find this money at a time when doing their job could not be harder, AMI requests that the review of future regulatory framework is expanded to look at how we develop a new approach that gives proper scrutiny of how firms are able to operate within the UK regulatory framework”.