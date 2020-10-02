Mortgage Magic enhances CRM system

"Despite Covid, the need to efficiently manage data protection, compliance and MI gathering has not gone away."

Mortgage Magic has launched the latest version of its CRM and business management system, which launched in January.

Founded by mortgage brokers, Mortgage Magic’s principals teamed up with Silicon Valley specialists to build a system from scratch.

The cloud-based platform offers built-in case tracking, simultaneous factfind, electronic ID verification, secure GDPR compliant document storage and a strong compliance function with 100% file checking. The platform can also be fully integrated with Twenty7Tec’s mortgage sourcing platform.

Mortgage Magic’s co-founder, Tanjir Sugar, said: “Despite Covid, the need to efficiently manage data protection, compliance and MI gathering has not gone away. Therefore, a broker system like Mortgage Magic that can act as the central hub for a fully compliant case processing, CRM and business management system, is no longer a luxury, but has become essential.

“This is the most comprehensive and advanced platform on the market and will enable all brokers to compete successfully in a world increasingly dominated by technology. Although the pandemic has held us back, it gave us an opportunity to bring forward enhancements that would probably not have been ready until 2021 in normal circumstances. So, we enter the last quarter of the year with a system that is the most advanced in the market and yet is easy to use and promises to revolutionise the way in which brokers operate. It provides the tools to counter the threat from robo-advice while becoming more efficient, thus enhancing the value that brokers bring to their customers.”