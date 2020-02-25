Mortgage Magic offers free CRM system to small brokerages

"When I became a mortgage broker, I was not able to source a CRM system that actually worked in the way I wanted it to."

Mortgage Magic, which launched its CRM and mortgage management platform earlier this month, has vowed to support small mortgage brokerages by offering its platform on a no-cost basis.

The cloud-based platform offers built-in case tracking, optional electronic ID verification, secure GDPR compliant document storage, encrypted email transmission, and a compliance function with 100% file checking.

Mortgage Magic also provides an optional qualified lead facility and a business package which includes a website, company branding and social media promotion with CMS.

Tanjir Sugar, CEO of Mortgage Magic, said: “We want to arm small companies with the same cutting edge technology available to larger companies. It has been our mission from the beginning to support small brokerages and talented mortgage advisers who have limited budgets or are just starting up. When I became a mortgage broker, I was not able to source a CRM system that actually worked in the way I wanted it to. The same issue faces many adviser firms today. It was one of the motivations behind my creating this back office system.

"I feel strongly that this should not be restricted to larger companies on the basis of cost but is made available to small intermediaries who may be reluctant to make an investment on the basis of cost. Therefore, we are providing small mortgage intermediary companies, the same premium Mortgage Magic CRM completely free of charge, based on our qualification criteria.

“Small mortgage intermediaries or one man bands can now apply for a free period which can range from a number of months to an indefinite period depending on their particular circumstances. Extra services such as bank grade electronic ID verification and other additional features are individually priced and offered on application. The package also includes Mortgage Magic mobile apps for clients where customers can complete fact finds, upload documents in a secure environment, track case status and enjoy secure message exchange with advisers and the admin team. Integration with sourcing systems and protection providers are being announced next week.”