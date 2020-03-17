Mortgage Magic partners with Twenty7Tec

"Mortgage Magic is clearly looking to offer mortgage brokers a different dimension to traditional CRM, supporting smaller firms and bringing technology to those that need it."

CRM and mortgage management platform, Mortgage Magic, has integrated Twenty7Tec’s ‘SOURCE’ solution into its broker proposition.

SOURCE is a search engine for mortgage, equity release, secured and bridging loan products.

Mortgage Magic launched last month and has vowed to support small mortgage brokerages by offering its platform on a no-cost basis.

The cloud-based platform offers built-in case tracking, optional electronic ID verification, secure GDPR compliant document storage, encrypted email transmission, and a compliance function with 100% file checking.

It says it is now working on a range of integrations to provide users with a platform which manages all client information and offers seamless integration with other service providers.

Mortgage Magic’s chief executive, Tanjir Sugar, said: “Twenty7Tec shares our belief that technology development can never stand still and has rightly built a reputation as the ‘go to’ mortgage sourcing engine among advisers. Its success in the sector is underlined by becoming the leading facility of its kind in the market. We are delighted to make SOURCE by Twenty7Tec available to our growing user base.”

Phil Bailey, sales director at Twenty7Tec, commented: “We are always looking to partner with fellow industry innovators. Mortgage Magic is clearly looking to offer mortgage brokers a different dimension to traditional CRM, supporting smaller firms and bringing technology to those that need it. Our SOURCE platform is perfectly matched to help benefit their members and support their growing distribution.”