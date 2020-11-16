Mortgage Magic to roll out full lender integration in Q1

"We are very excited to offer Mortgage Magic users complete access to all lenders from within our platform."

CRM and mortgage management platform, Mortgage Magic, will soon allow brokers to send DIPs and applications directly to every lender in the UK.

The prototype has been successfully tested and the system is in the final stage of development. When launched, it will allow Mortgage Magic users to reach every lender.

The latest series of upgrades have now been bedded into the platform, including the option of adding a VOIP call system, but the integration with all lenders is still being tested.

Tanjir Sugar, chief executive of Mortgage Magic, said: “We are very excited to offer Mortgage Magic users complete access to all lenders from within our platform. We are currently achieving over 98% accuracy. However, until we are completely satisfied with our ability to deliver and have been able to talk to all the lenders involved, we are holding back until Q1 next year. We are looking forward to conversations with every mortgage lender, but I would urge any lender who is keen to find out more to feel free to contact us directly at connect@mortgage-magic.co.uk.

“Our user base in growing fast and this enhancement will make Mortgage Magic the most rounded facility for managing a mortgage business from application to completion and onward customer management.”