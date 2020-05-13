Mortgage volumes increase for second consecutive week

"As time passes, the indications are that we have passed the low point and are now on the journey to the ‘new normal’."

Mortgage Brain says the number of ESIS produced from its mortgage sourcing systems has increased for the second week in a row.

Last week saw an 8.4% rise in the number of ESIS produced when compared to the previous week and volumes are now 12.5% higher than the lowest point.

This is the second consecutive increase and strengthens the view that the market is past the low point, with a slow increase in business, in particular for higher LTV residential mortgages.

When compared to the average over the nine weeks to 15th March, the number of ESIS produced remains down by 40.3%.

The number of products available to borrowers has been largely stable over the last five weeks at around 8,000. When compared to pre-pandemic levels, the number of mortgage products available is 6,698 (45.5%) lower than the nine week average to 16th March.

Mark Lofthouse, CEO of Mortgage Brain, said: “As time passes, the indications are that we have passed the low point and are now on the journey to the ‘new normal’.

“The growth so far has been led by a sustained increase in ESIS for higher LTV residential mortgages as lenders increase their LTVs. And, following the announcement by the government, growth may be expected to continue over the coming weeks as the home mover market restarts. With so many borrowers in testing financial positions, whether they have been asked to take Furlough Leave or taken advantage of mortgage payment holidays or not, the advice and expertise offered by intermediaries will be more vital than ever in the months to come.”