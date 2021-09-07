MPowered Mortgages appoints key account manager

"Matt shares our vision for a tech-enabled future and our commitment to deliver for brokers."

MPowered Mortgages has appointed Matt Surridge as a key account manager, covering the East Midlands.

Matt has over 17 years’ experience in the financial services industry spanning mortgage, protection, investment and technology, including roles at Lloyds Banking Group, Countrywide, and Mortgage Brain.

Matt Surridge said: “I’m really energised by the MPowered proposition and being able to get out and meet brokers in the coming months. The potential benefits of our AI tech and the intuitive MPowered platform is incredibly exciting. I’m committed to enabling brokers to provide their clients with the best possible customer experience and MPowered Mortgages are all about this.”

Emma Hollingworth, distribution director at MPowered Mortgages, added: “I’m absolutely delighted to have Matt on board the MPowered team. His wealth of experience and expertise in the sector makes him such a valuable asset. Matt shares our vision for a tech-enabled future and our commitment to deliver for brokers. This demonstrates that not only is our proposition in the mortgage market excellent but that we are also able to attract the best talent in the field.”