FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

MPowered Mortgages appoints key account manager

Rozi Jones
|
7th September 2021
Matt Surridge MPowered
"Matt shares our vision for a tech-enabled future and our commitment to deliver for brokers."

MPowered Mortgages has appointed Matt Surridge as a key account manager, covering the East Midlands.

Matt has over 17 years’ experience in the financial services industry spanning mortgage, protection, investment and technology, including roles at Lloyds Banking Group, Countrywide, and Mortgage Brain.

Matt Surridge said: “I’m really energised by the MPowered proposition and being able to get out and meet brokers in the coming months. The potential benefits of our AI tech and the intuitive MPowered platform is incredibly exciting. I’m committed to enabling brokers to provide their clients with the best possible customer experience and MPowered Mortgages are all about this.”

Emma Hollingworth, distribution director at MPowered Mortgages, added: “I’m absolutely delighted to have Matt on board the MPowered team. His wealth of experience and expertise in the sector makes him such a valuable asset. Matt shares our vision for a tech-enabled future and our commitment to deliver for brokers. This demonstrates that not only is our proposition in the mortgage market excellent but that we are also able to attract the best talent in the field.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.