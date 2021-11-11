MPowered Mortgages expands product range and cuts rates

"Our new range of five and seven-year fixed rate mortgages will be attractive to prospective homebuyers and those looking to remortgage."

MPowered Mortgages has launched new limited edition products with reduced rates and free valuations across its product range.

Five-year fixed rates now start from 2.94%, down from 3.04%, with the most significant reduction seen at 75% LTV, with rates reduced by 15bps to 3.09%.

MPowered Mortgages has also released a new range of seven-year fixed rate products, starting from 3.04%. The seven-year fixed rate products are now available at 50, 60, 70 and 75% LTV borrowing options, and include a free valuation.

MPowered Mortgages is offering free valuations across all limited edition products, including on HMO properties and on purchases. All products come with a 1.5% fee.

Emma Hollingworth, distribution director at MPowered Mortgages, commented: “We are excited to launch this new limited edition range of products, expanding our extensive product offering. With the next Bank of England Bank Rate decision to be announced in December, our new range of five and seven-year fixed rate mortgages will be attractive to prospective homebuyers and those looking to remortgage.”