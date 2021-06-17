MPowered Mortgages joins Tenet's lender panel

"Tenet share our ambition to make the mortgage application process even smoother for everyone, through the use of both a competitive product range and innovative tech."

Tenet Network Services has added MPowered Mortgages to its lender panel.

MPowered Mortgages offers lending for buy-to-let individuals, limited companies and portfolio landlords.

MPowered Mortgages also offers its MPowered system, which Tenet’s advisers will also have access to. The system enables a simple document upload and full application process for brokers which takes just 10 minutes.

MPowered offers two and five-year fixed rates up to 80% LTV, including a range of fee-free remortgages up to £1m. It allows one satisfied CCJ up to £250 in the last three years, ignores defaults over two years, and allows Local Authority flats up to 70%.

Emma Hollingworth, distribution director at MPowered Mortgages, added: “We’re proud to be launching with Tenet Network Services today and look forward to helping them deliver the best possible service for their clients.

“Tenet share our ambition to make the mortgage application process even smoother for everyone, through the use of both a competitive product range and innovative tech.”

Ben Wright, director of strategic development at Tenet, commented: “Using technology to make life easier is core to our strategy and we were impressed with MPowered Mortgages innovative approach to the application process. When combined with some great rates and broad criteria, we believe that the addition of MPowered Mortgages to our panel will provide our advisers with a competitive advantage.”