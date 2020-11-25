FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

MT Finance joins Knowledge Bank

Rozi Jones
|
25th November 2020
"As part of our strategy for 2020 we have been actively looking to broaden our broker reach and support the education of the specialist market to a wider audience."

MT Finance has added its short-term loan criteria to the Knowledge Bank platform.

Knowledge Bank holds the full criteria of over 250 lenders and has over 120,000 individual pieces of criteria.

MT Finance provides short-term loans, including first and second charge bridging loans and auction finance.

Specialists in light & heavy refurb, buy-to-let purchase, and business investment, the lender offers first and second charge bridging loans up to either 65% LTV of the open market value or 90% of the purchase price.

Terms are available from 1-24 months, with no upfront fees, exit fees, no ERCs and no personal guarantees are required on company transactions.

Loans start from £50,000 and can be secured against assets including residential, commercial, semi-commercial, and HMOs and are available to a variety of borrowers including first time investors, limited companies, expats, and foreign nationals.

Gareth Lewis, commercial director at MT Finance, said: “We are delighted to begin this new partnership with Knowledge Bank. As part of our strategy for 2020 we have been actively looking to broaden our broker reach and support the education of the specialist market to a wider audience. Partnering with Knowledge Bank gives us a great opportunity to continue with this."

Matthew Corker, lender relationship manager at Knowledge Bank, added: “Searches in the bridging section of our site have dramatically increased since the stamp duty holiday was implemented and as we rapidly approach the deadline, these will only increase. We are pleased to welcome MT Finance onto the system and look forward to working with them over the coming weeks and months.”

 

