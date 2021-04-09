Nationwide cuts 10-year fixed rates by up to 0.35%

"These latest reductions will improve our competitive position for borrowers looking to remortgage and existing members looking to move home."

Nationwide has reduced rates on selected 10-year fixed rate mortgages by up to 0.35 percentage points.

A 10-year fix for remortgage has been cut by 0.20% to 2.14% at 60% LTV with a £999 product fee.

For existing members moving home, a 10-year fix has reduced by 0.35% to 1.99% at 60% LTV with £999 fee.

Elsewhere in the range remortgage rates have been reduced by 5bps, with a two-year fixed rate at 60% LTV falling to 1.09% with a £1,499 fee and a five-year fix now available at 1.59% up to 75% LTV with a £999 fee.

For existing members moving home, a two-year fixed rate at 60% LTV has reduced by 0.10% to 1.04% and a five-year fix at 80% LTV has been cut by 0.10% to 2.04%, both with a £1,499 product fee.

The Society has also amended selected further advance, family deposit mortgage and switcher rates.

Henry Jordan, Nationwide’s director of mortgages, said: “With just a couple of months left of the stamp duty holiday the mortgage market continues to see lots of activity. These latest reductions will improve our competitive position for borrowers looking to remortgage and existing members looking to move home.”