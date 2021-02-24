FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Nationwide cuts 90% LTV rates in range refresh

Rozi Jones
|
24th February 2021
"We’re making these latest reductions across a variety of LTVs as well as extending our £1,499 fee product to now make it available to first-time buyers and house purchase."

Nationwide has reduced rates on selected mortgages across its range by up to 0.20%.

Amongst the changes are reductions of up to 0.20% on selected two and five-year fixed rate residential purchase products. This includes a five-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with a £999 fee reduced by 0.05% from 1.39% to 1.34%.

For first-time buyers, rates have reduced by up to 0.10% on selected two and five-year fixed rates. A two-year fixed rate at 90% LTV with a £999 fee has fallen by 0.05% from 3.24% to 3.19%.

Across Nationwide's remortgage range, highlights include a five-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with a £999 fee reduced by 0.05% from 1.39% to 1.34%.

Additionally, a shared equity five-year fixed rate at 75% LTV with no fee has been cut by 0.05% from 2.29% to 2.24%.

The Society is also launching a new 60% LTV mortgage with a £1,499 fee for house purchase, first-time buyers and existing customers moving home with a rate of 1.14%.

Rates on the Society’s existing customer moving home and further advance ranges will continue to be aligned to the lowest rates Nationwide offers new customers. This range will see reductions of up to 0.15%.

Henry Jordan, Nationwide’s director of mortgages, said: “As the country’s second largest mortgage lender, it’s important we demonstrate to all types of borrower that Nationwide continues to offer a wide range of mortgages with some of the most competitive rates on the market. That is why we’re making these latest reductions across a variety of LTVs as well as extending our £1,499 fee product to now make it available to first-time buyers and house purchase.”

