Nationwide cuts mortgage rates by up to 0.35%

Nationwide has reduced rates on selected mortgages across its range, including shared equity rates, by up to 0.35%.

The largest reductions are to Nationwide's shared equity products, which have seen reductions of up to 0.35% across selected two and five-year fixed rate products.

This includes a two-year fixed rate at 60% LTV reducing by 0.10% to 1.34% with a £999 product fee or 1.74% fee-free, and a five-year fixed rate at 80% LTV reducing by 0.35% to 2.49% with a £999 product fee or 2.69% with no fee.

Additionally, a five-year fixed rate purchase product at 75% LTV has been cut by 0.05% to 1.94%, with no product fee.

For first-time buyers, two and five-year fixed rates at 75% LTV have reduced by 0.10% to 1.94%, with no fee.

Henry Jordan, Nationwide’s director of mortgages, said: “Nationwide continues to offer a range of options to people buying a home and in particular to first-time buyers. The latest reductions will see the Society offering some of the lowest rates on the market, particularly those looking to get onto the first rung of the housing ladder with a shared equity loan.”