FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Nationwide cuts residential rates by up to 0.30%

Rozi Jones
|
10th February 2021
Natiownide
"In the last year we have spent much more time at home, and it has allowed more people to really evaluate what they want from a property."

Nationwide Building Society has reduced selected mortgage rates by up to 0.30%.

The largest reductions are to Nationwide's rates for existing members moving home and further advances.

A five-year fixed rate at 85% LTV has reduced by 0.30% to 2.99% with no fee, while a two-year fix at 80% LTV has been cut by 0.05% to 1.99% with a £999 fee.

Selected house purchase rates are also being reduced by up to 0.15%.

Highlights include a two-year fixed rate at 85% LTV reduced by 0.15% to 2.64% with a £999 fee and to 2.99% with no fee.

Five-year fixed rates have reduced by 0.10% to 1.79% at 60% LTV and by 0.15% to 3.14% at 85% LTV, both with no fee.

Henry Jordan, Nationwide’s director of mortgages, said: “In the last year we have spent much more time at home, and it has allowed more people to really evaluate what they want from a property. Some will be looking for more outdoor space, others will want more space for a growing family or a home office. Whatever people are looking for in their new home, these latest reductions for house purchasers will help make the cost of moving home even more affordable.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.