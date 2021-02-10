Nationwide cuts residential rates by up to 0.30%

"In the last year we have spent much more time at home, and it has allowed more people to really evaluate what they want from a property."

Nationwide Building Society has reduced selected mortgage rates by up to 0.30%.

The largest reductions are to Nationwide's rates for existing members moving home and further advances.

A five-year fixed rate at 85% LTV has reduced by 0.30% to 2.99% with no fee, while a two-year fix at 80% LTV has been cut by 0.05% to 1.99% with a £999 fee.

Selected house purchase rates are also being reduced by up to 0.15%.

Highlights include a two-year fixed rate at 85% LTV reduced by 0.15% to 2.64% with a £999 fee and to 2.99% with no fee.

Five-year fixed rates have reduced by 0.10% to 1.79% at 60% LTV and by 0.15% to 3.14% at 85% LTV, both with no fee.

Henry Jordan, Nationwide’s director of mortgages, said: “In the last year we have spent much more time at home, and it has allowed more people to really evaluate what they want from a property. Some will be looking for more outdoor space, others will want more space for a growing family or a home office. Whatever people are looking for in their new home, these latest reductions for house purchasers will help make the cost of moving home even more affordable.”