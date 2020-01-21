FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Nationwide improves affordability on like-for-like remortgages

The Society will now apply a stress rate of 1% above its standard mortgage rate.

Rozi Jones
|
21st January 2020
Natiownide
"Affordability can be a barrier to better mortgage rates, even when applicants are able to demonstrate a clean payment history."

Nationwide Building Society has reduced its stress rate on like-for-like remortgages.

The Society will now apply a stress rate of 1% above its standard mortgage rate of 4.24%, down from a previous stress rate of 3% above SMR.

Borrowers can add a product fee to the mortgage but can't add early repayment charges.

The Society has also updated its calculator for brokers to check how much a client could borrow before they apply.

Henry Jordan, director of mortgages at Nationwide, said: “Affordability can be a barrier to better mortgage rates, even when applicants are able to demonstrate a clean payment history.

"This change improves access to our competitively priced remortgage products for such borrowers, whilst maintaining a prudent, responsible approach to affordability assessment.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.