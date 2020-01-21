Nationwide improves affordability on like-for-like remortgages

"Affordability can be a barrier to better mortgage rates, even when applicants are able to demonstrate a clean payment history."

Nationwide Building Society has reduced its stress rate on like-for-like remortgages.

The Society will now apply a stress rate of 1% above its standard mortgage rate of 4.24%, down from a previous stress rate of 3% above SMR.

Borrowers can add a product fee to the mortgage but can't add early repayment charges.

The Society has also updated its calculator for brokers to check how much a client could borrow before they apply.

Henry Jordan, director of mortgages at Nationwide, said: “Affordability can be a barrier to better mortgage rates, even when applicants are able to demonstrate a clean payment history.

"This change improves access to our competitively priced remortgage products for such borrowers, whilst maintaining a prudent, responsible approach to affordability assessment.”