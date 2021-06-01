Nationwide launches 0.99% mortgage rate

"The launch of our new 0.99% rate comes soon after we launched our lowest ever further advance rate for those looking to make their homes greener."

Nationwide Building Society is launching a 0.99% remortgage product. Available from tomorrow, the two-year fixed rate is available at 60% LTV with a £1,499 fee.

Nationwide is also reducing rates on other selected mortgages across its range by up to 0.20 percentage points.

Highlights include reductions of up to 0.20% across selected two and five-year fixed rate products up to 90% LTV. A two-year fixed rate at 85% LTV now starts from 2.79% and a five-year fix at 60% LTV has reduced to 1.54%, both with no product fee.

Homemovers can benefit from reductions of up to 0.20% across selected two and five-year fixed rate products up to 90% LTV. Highlights include a five-year fixed rate at 60% LTV reduced by 0.20% to 1.49%, with no product fee.

Remortgage products will see reductions of up to 0.10%, including a two-year fixed rate at 75% LTV which has fallen to 1.34% with a £999 fee and a five-year fix at 60% LTV which is now available at 1.54% with no product fee.

For the Society’s existing members moving home, Nationwide is reducing rates by up to 0.15% on selected two and five-year products up to 95% LTV.

Nationwide is also reducing selected further advance, family deposit mortgage and switcher rates by up to 0.05%.

Its first-time buyer mortgages also come with £500 cashback, while those looking to remortgage to the Society can choose between £500 cashback or free standard legal fees.

Henry Jordan, Nationwide’s director of mortgages, said: “As the UK’s largest building society, helping people into their first home or to move to their next is a core part of what we do and that commitment to those borrowers is evidenced by these latest rate cuts. We also want to ensure that Nationwide is the first port of call for those looking for a new mortgage deal, which is why we are pleased to be able to launch a sub-1% rate for those looking to remortgage.

“The launch of our new 0.99% rate comes soon after we launched our lowest ever further advance rate for those looking to make their homes greener. With these, alongside our other rate reductions, we are ensuring that Nationwide’s mortgage range continues to be one of the best around in what remains an extremely competitive market.”