FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Nationwide launches sub-1% five-year fix amid widespread rate cuts

Rozi Jones
|
20th July 2021
Natiownide
"We are launching the sub-1% five-year fixed rate mortgage for both new customers and existing members either moving home or switching product"

Nationwide Building Society is launching a sub-1% five-year fixed rate mortgage at 60% LTV for homemovers and remortgagors. The new product, which launches on Wednesday, is available at 0.99% with a £1,499 fee.

The Society is also launching new three-year fixes with rates aligned to its two-year products, alongside rate reductions of up to 0.40% across its home mover, first-time buyer and remortgage ranges.

The new three-year fixed-rates have various LTV options from 60% through to 95% (85% for remortgage). Rates on the range start from 0.94% and match the equivalent rates on the Society’s two-year fixed mortgages. The new products come with both no fee and £999 fee options and will be available to first-time buyers and those remortgaging as well as new customers and existing members who are looking to move home.

First-time buyer products have been reduced by up to 0.40%. At 90% LTV, two-year fixed rates now start at 2.44% with a £999 fee or 2.74% fee-free. At 95% LTV, a two-year fixed rate has been reduced by 24bps to 3.35% with a £999 fee.

New customers moving home can also benefit from rate reductions of up to 0.40%. At 90% LTV, two-year fixed rates now start from 2.34% with a £999 fee or 2.59% fee-free. A two-year fixed rate at 95% LTV has reduced to 3.35% with a £999 fee.

Remortgage products have seen reductions of up to 0.30% across selected two and five-year fixed rate products up to 85% LTV. At 75%, a five-year fixed rate has fallen by 20bps to 1.29% and at 85% LTV a two-year fix has been cut by 30bps to 1.99%, both with a £999 fee.

For the Society’s existing members moving home, Nationwide is reducing rates by up to 0.30% on selected two and five-year products up to 95% LTV.

Nationwide is also reducing selected further advance, family deposit mortgage and switcher rates between 60% and 95% LTV by up to 0.80%.

Henry Jordan, Nationwide’s director of mortgages, said: “As the country’s biggest building society, it’s important that we continue to play a leading role in supporting people not only into a home of their own, but as they move on to their next home. That is why we are launching the sub-1% five-year fixed rate mortgage for both new customers and existing members either moving home or switching product – something we feel will give them greater certainty over their payments for a longer period.

“The significant reductions we’re making across a wide range of our mortgages demonstrates our ongoing support for all types of borrowers and, by expanding our range with the launch of new three-year products, we are also giving them even more choice when they come to make that decision on how long to fix that mortgage rate.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.