Mortgages

NatWest cuts high-LTV rates as part of widespread reductions

Rozi Jones
|
1st March 2021
NatWest

NatWest is making a series of rate cuts across its residential purchase and remortgage ranges for new and existing borrowers.

The changes are across a variety of LTV bandings and support numerous customer types, including those seeking geeen mortgages.

Amongst the changes are rate reductions of up to 10bps on purchase products and up to 15bps for remortgage products.

Purchase highlights include two-year fixed rates at 85% LTV which are reducing by 10bps from 2.93% to 2.83% with no product fee and by 9bps to 2.54% with a £995 fee.

At 90% LTV, rates have been cut by 5bps and now start at 3.19% with a £995 fee and 3.43% with no fee.

Two-year fixed rate remortgage products have seen reductions of 11bps at 70% and 75% LTV and now start at 1.78% with no product fee.

At 85% LTV, two-year remortgage rates have been reduced by 10bps to 2.54% with a £995 fee and by 11bps to 2.83% fee-free. At 90% LTV, rates have fallen by 15bps to 3.24% with a £995 fee and 3.44% fee-free.

Green Mortgages have seen reductions of up to 9bps, with two-year fixed rates now starting from 1.18% at 60% LTV and 2.54% up to 85% LTV. Five-year fixed rates have reduxed to 1.28% at 60% LTV and 2.83% at 85% LTV.

All green mortgages come with a £995 product fee and £250 cashback.

Additionally, for existing borrowers switching products, the Bank has made reductions of up to 20bps and 11bps on two and five-year deals respectively.

Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

