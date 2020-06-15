NatWest cuts product switch rates by up to 0.30%

"We’re also pleased to be making these rate reductions on the back of the successful launch of additional borrowing platform"

From tomorrow, NatWest will be introducing rate decreases of up to 30bps across its existing customer range.

The lender's two and five-year fixed rates will see reductions of up to 0.30% across 60%, 70% and 80% LTV products.

Last month, NatWest added additional borrowing to its product transfer process. Borrowers can now switch their existing mortgage and apply for further funds of between £10,000 and £500,000.

Mark Bullard, head of sales at NatWest, said: “We’re delighted to be making further decreases to our existing customer range. I’m particularly pleased that we have been able to make these changes across a wide range of LTVs for both two and five-year deals.

"We’re also pleased to be making these rate reductions on the back of the successful launch of additional borrowing platform, where our brokers now have the ability to request additional borrowing at the same time as completing a product switch for their customers.”