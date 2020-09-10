NatWest cuts product transfer rates by up to 55bps

"I’m delighted that we have been able to make sizeable rate reductions across both two and five-year deals and a variety of LTV bandings."

NatWest is reducing rates across its Existing Customer range for both residential and buy-to-let products.

From tomorrow, residential products will see rate reductions of up to 55bps and buy-to-let rates will reduce by up to 50bps.

Selected two-year fixed rate 'Switcher' products will reduce by up to 50bps, but certain 70% and 90% LTV deals will see increases of 5pbs and 18bps respectively.

Five-year residential products will see reductions of up to 55bps.

Two-year buy-to-let products will fall by up to 35bps and five-year rates by up to 50bps.

Mark Bullard, head of sales at NatWest, said: “These changes have further enhanced our strong product transfer process and I’m delighted that we have been able to make sizeable rate reductions across both two and five-year deals and a variety of LTV bandings.”