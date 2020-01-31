FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

NatWest cuts rates on intermediary exclusives

NatWest has also extended two and five-year end dates to the 30th of June.

Rozi Jones
|
31st January 2020
NatWest
"These changes once again underline our commitment to the intermediary market."

NatWest has reduced rates on selected core and intermediary exclusive residential products by up to 0.15%.

On intermediary exclusive products, five-year fixed rate purchase products have been cut by up to 0.15% and remortgage products will fall by up to 0.06%.

Five-year fixed rate purchase products on the Bank's core range will see reductions of up to 0.06% and remortgage products are being reduced by up to 0.10%.

Additionally, NatWest has extended two and five-year end dates to the 30th of June.

Mark Bullard, head of sales at NatWest, said: “These changes once again underline our commitment to the intermediary market. I’m pleased that we have been able to make rate reductions across our product range on a variety of LTV bandings.”

