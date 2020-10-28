FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

NatWest expands green mortgage range amid residential rate hikes

Rozi Jones
|
28th October 2020
NatWest

NatWest has announced the launch of six new green mortgage products, along with rate increases across its residential mortgage range.

The new green mortgage range includes two-year fixed rates from 1.33% up to 60% LTV, 1.61% at 75% LTV, and 2.89% at 85% LTV.

Five-year fixed rates start at 1.50% up to 60% LTV, 1.79% at 75% LTV, and 2.99% up to 85% LTV. All products come with a £995 product fee and £250 cashback.

NatWest is also increasing rates on new business products by up to 25bps on purchase deals and 34bps on remortgage deals.

The largest increases are to a two-year purchase product at 80% LTV, which has risen by 25bps from 1.99% to 2.24%, and a two-year remortgage rate at 85% LTV which has increased by 34bps from 2.90% to 3.24%.

Additionally, the lender is increasing rates on its existing borrower range by up to 10bps on two and five-year switcher products.

 

