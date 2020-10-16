FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

NatWest increases all buy-to-let rates by 70bps

Rozi Jones
|
16th October 2020
NatWest

NatWest has increased all rates across its core and exclusive buy-to-let ranges by 70bps.

All purchase and remortgage buy-to-let rates in the core and exclusive ranges have risen by 0.70%. The Bank's existing customer range remains unaffected.

Two-year purchase products now start from 2.05% at 60% LTV and 2.57% at 70% or 75% LTV.

Five-year fixed rates have increased to 2.75% at 60% LTV at 2.88% at 70-75% LTV, all with a £995 fee.

Across NatWest's exclusive buy-to-let range, two-year fixed rates at 60% LTV are now available at 2.30% with a £995 fee or 2.51% fee-free. At 70% and 75% LTV, rates have risen to 2.44% with a fee or 3.04% fee-free.

Five-year fixed rates at 60% LTV start at 2.62% with a £995 product fee or 2.82% fee-free. At 70% LTV, rates have increased to 2.91% with a fee or 3.17% with no fee, while at 75% LTV, rates now start from 2.96% or 3.27% with no fee.

Exclusive remortgage rates have also seen increases of 70bps, now starting at 2.32% up to 60% LTV with a £995 fee, or 2.88% fee-free. At 70% LTV, rates are available at 2.57% or 3.06% fee-free, and at 75% LTV, rates have increased to 2.57% and 3.08% respectively.

Five-year remortgage exclusives start from 2.68% with a fee or 2.84% fee-free, and at 70% and 75% LTV, rates have increased to 2.97% with a fee and 3.26% fee-free.

