NatWest launches 0.99% five-year fix in series of rate cuts

NatWest has announced a series of further rate reductions to its residential purchase and remortgage ranges for new customers.

Amongst the changes is a five-year fixed rate at 60% LTV which has been cut by 5bps to 0.99% with a £995 fee.

Elsewhere in the range, two-year fixed rates have been reduced by up to 10bps, with the largest reduction to a 90% LTV which is now available at 2.13% with a £995 fee.

A five-year fixed rate 90% LTV product has been reduced by 11bps to 2.73% with cashback of £250 being removed.

As part of the changes, NatWest has also withdrawn a series of its residential green mortgage products. Amongst the removals are two-year fixed rates at 75% and 85% LTV, and five-year fixed rates at 60% LTV for purchase and remortgage.