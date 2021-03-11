NatWest launches dedicated broker support line for stamp duty queries

"We have capacity within our underwriting teams to efficiently and diligently review applications"

NatWest has created a new dedicated support line to help brokers with stamp duty queries.

Launching today, the dedicated support line is exclusively available to brokers to help with queries relating to applications that need to be completed in time to benefit from the stamp duty holiday.

NatWest can also support customers who have been delayed with their house purchase to help them take advantage of the stamp duty holiday extension.

Brokers can apply on behalf of their client for an existing mortgage offer to be extended up to three months where a customer is one month from expiry of their current mortgage offer, and up to six months, in three month increments, for new build properties.

A NatWest spokesperson said: “We have been working hard to ensure that our service offering is in line with what brokers have come to expect from us. We have capacity within our underwriting teams to efficiently and diligently review applications and implementing the dedicated support line is another way for us to ensure we are there when brokers need us most.”