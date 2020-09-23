FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

NatWest launches new broker exclusives

Rozi Jones
|
23rd September 2020
NatWest
"We are pleased to re-introduce some broker exclusives as well taking the opportunity to review our proposition to ensure it is in line with current market conditions."

NatWest is re-introducing a selection of broker exclusive two and five-year mortgage products.

Available from tomorrow, two-year fixed rates start from 1.33% at 60% LTV, rising to 2.74% up to 85% LTV. Five-year fixes start from 1.50% at 60% LTV, 1.79% up to 75% LTV, and 2.84% up to 85% LTV. All products come with a £995 product fee and £250 cashback.

Amid the launch, NatWest is increasing rates across its core range by up to 35bps and on existing customer rates by up to 26bps.

The biggest increases are to the bank's higher-LTV products. Two-year fixed rates will increase by 20bps to 1.99% at 80% LTV and by 35bps to 2.79% at 85% LTV.

Five-year fixed rates are increasing by 25bps to 2.20% at 80% LTV and 2.89% at 85% LTV.

On rate switcher products, a two-year fixed rate is rising by 26bps to 2.19% and a five-year rate by 15bps to 2.55%, both at 85% LTV.

Mark Bullard, head of sales at NatWest, said: “We are pleased to re-introduce some broker exclusives as well taking the opportunity to review our proposition to ensure it is in line with current market conditions.”

