NatWest reduces residential rates by up to 21bps

NatWest has made a series of rate reductions across its residential purchase and remortgage ranges, including its first-time buyer and green mortgage products.

Purchase rates will see reductions of up to 21bps and 12bps on two and five-year deals respectively, while remortgage rates will be cut by up to 14bps.

NatWest's green mortgage products have also seeb cuts of up to 21bps and 12bps on two and five-year fixes.

In the lender's first-time buyer range, two-year fixed rates have been lowered by up to 20bps and five-year fixed rates by up to 8bps.

For existing customers switching products, rates have been reduced by up to 10bps across a range of two and five-year deals.

There have also been various changes to NatWest's cashback offering, including an increase to £250 on a 70% LTV five-year remortgage deal and selected two-year tracker products.

Within its core range, 60% LTV two-year tracker products for purchase and remortgage have been withdrawn, alongside four high value remortgage products.