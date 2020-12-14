NatWest relaunches 90% LTV mortgages

"By reintroducing our 90% offering, we are pleased to be able to expand our support for the market to include both home movers and first-time buyers"

NatWest is relaunching a range of 90% LTV residential mortgage products for both first-time buyers and existing homeowners.

From December 16th, the bank will be reintroducing four 90% LTV products across its NatWest and Royal Bank brands.

Gary Sutherland, head of mortgages and protection at NatWest, said: “We are committed to helping people through the home buying journey, whether that’s customers moving house or taking their first step on to the property ladder.

"For first-time buyers, raising a deposit is still the biggest challenge. By reintroducing our 90% offering, we are pleased to be able to expand our support for the market to include both home movers and first-time buyers, making it easier to take their first step onto the housing ladder.”