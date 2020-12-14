FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

NatWest relaunches 90% LTV mortgages

Rozi Jones
|
14th December 2020
NatWest
"By reintroducing our 90% offering, we are pleased to be able to expand our support for the market to include both home movers and first-time buyers"

NatWest is relaunching a range of 90% LTV residential mortgage products for both first-time buyers and existing homeowners.

From December 16th, the bank will be reintroducing four 90% LTV products across its NatWest and Royal Bank brands.

Gary Sutherland, head of mortgages and protection at NatWest, said: “We are committed to helping people through the home buying journey, whether that’s customers moving house or taking their first step on to the property ladder.

"For first-time buyers, raising a deposit is still the biggest challenge. By reintroducing our 90% offering, we are pleased to be able to expand our support for the market to include both home movers and first-time buyers, making it easier to take their first step onto the housing ladder.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.