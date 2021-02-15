FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

NatWest relaunches high LTV mortgage products

Rozi Jones
|
15th February 2021
NatWest

NatWest Intermediary Solutions is re-introducing a number of higher LTV mortgage products into its range.

From tomorrow, four new 90% LTV residential remortgage products will be available, with two-year fixed rates starting from 3.39% with a £995 fee or 3.59% with no fee, and five-year fixed rates starting from 3.54% with a fee and 3.74% fee-free.

NatWest is also increasing the maximum LTV on residential new builds from 80% to 85%.

Alongside the re-introduction of high LTV products, NatWest has also implemented a number of rate reductions for new borrowers.

Across its purchase range, NatWest has reduced rates by up to 13bps and 23bps on selected two and five-year deals respectively.

Two-year fixed rates now start from 1.44% at 70% and 75% LTV with a £995 fee, while five-year fixed rates start from 1.63% at the same LTVs.

Additionally, green mortgages have seen cuts of up to 12bps.

NatWest also noted that its previous guidance related to payment holidays applies. It will accept applications where a customer is able to evidence that the first full scheduled monthly payment has been made having finished their payment holiday.

