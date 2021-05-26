NatWest ups remortgage LTV to 90%

NatWest Intermediary Solutions is increasing its maximum LTV for remortgage applications with additional borrowing, from the 26th May.

The move, which excludes unsecured debt consolidation, is effective from today, and means borrowers can now remortgage up to 90% LTV in some circumstances - including shared equity and ownership staircasing.



If any element of the loan is being used to consolidate debts, however, then the maximum LTV remains at 80%.



Luke Christodoulides, Head of Corporate Accounts said:



“We are consistently reviewing our proposition at NatWest Intermediary Solutions to ensure we can support a wide variety of customer types. This move highlights our support for the higher LTV market, and we’ll continue to demonstrate this support in the near future.”