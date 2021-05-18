New AI platform connects mortgage seekers with brokers

A new AI virtual assistant, Meet Parker, has launched into the mortgage market to help connect house hunters with mortgage brokers.

Parker helps mortgage, insurance and property seekers understand their options and presents a rate indication, before connecting to brokers.

Its research found that broker and lender Facebook pages took three days on average to respond to a mortgage/property inquiry from a high earning individual.

Parker helps brokers to streamline their customer service desk by providing instant, on demand answers to frequently asked questions. It can then escalate enquiries through to brokers via a whitelabel platorm, customized to individual business requirements.

Parker can also integrate into social media so broker firms can put out targeted adverts and campaigns, maximizing lead conversion rates.

Clients can chat online or message @MeetParkerAI through Facebook, WhatsApp or Instagram. Parker will then scan the market for the best interest rates and let the borrower know what they can afford, before connecting them with a broker.

Parker can also organise the collection and redelivery of all hard copy required documents, such as proof of identity, proof of income and proof of address.