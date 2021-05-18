FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

New AI platform connects mortgage seekers with brokers

Rozi Jones
|
18th May 2021
network BDM hire appoint connect link appointment

A new AI virtual assistant, Meet Parker, has launched into the mortgage market to help connect house hunters with mortgage brokers.

Parker helps mortgage, insurance and property seekers understand their options and presents a rate indication, before connecting to brokers.

Its research found that broker and lender Facebook pages took three days on average to respond to a mortgage/property inquiry from a high earning individual.

Parker helps brokers to streamline their customer service desk by providing instant, on demand answers to frequently asked questions. It can then escalate enquiries through to brokers via a whitelabel platorm, customized to individual business requirements.

Parker can also integrate into social media so broker firms can put out targeted adverts and campaigns, maximizing lead conversion rates.

Clients can chat online or message @MeetParkerAI through Facebook, WhatsApp or Instagram. Parker will then scan the market for the best interest rates and let the borrower know what they can afford, before connecting them with a broker.

Parker can also organise the collection and redelivery of all hard copy required documents, such as proof of identity, proof of income and proof of address.

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.