FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

New digital mortgage lender prepares for launch with senior hire

Rozi Jones
|
11th November 2020
Stewart Green Vida
"I’m incredibly enthusiastic about joining M:QUBE. I’ve seen how we’re revolutionising the mortgage market and I look forward to telling everyone all about it in the weeks and months ahead!"

New digital mortgage lending platform, M:QUBE, has appointed Stewart Green as its corporate account manager as it prepares to launch to market.

M:QUBE will be initially operating in the buy-to-let market and plans to launch later this month. It aims to utilise technology to produce mortgage offers in minutes and complete valuations within 48 hours.

Stewart will be dealing directly with mortgage advisers within the mortgage networks and mortgage clubs. He has 36 years of experience in the mortgage industry and joins M:QUBE from Vida Homeloans where he was sales manager.

Stewart said: “I’ve been in the mortgage business for a long time and I’ve enjoyed my four years at Vida, but I wanted a new challenge and to work for a company that I believe can transform the mortgage market. I’m incredibly enthusiastic about joining M:QUBE. I’ve seen how we’re revolutionising the mortgage market and I look forward to telling everyone all about it in the weeks and months ahead!

“I can see the frustration from advisers, having worked as one myself, especially at the moment, in having to deal with outdated systems and processes. It really shouldn’t have to be like this.

“I’ve always really enjoyed working with new businesses, and its almost become something of a speciality of mine as my last few roles have been with start-ups. I’m really looking forward to a successful launch and getting out on the road again, or some Zoom calls!”

Emma Hollingworth, distribution director at M:QUBE, added: “I’m delighted that someone of Stewart’s calibre is joining M:QUBE. I believe that not only do we have the best system, but also that we attract the best staff.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.