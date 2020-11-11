New digital mortgage lender prepares for launch with senior hire

"I’m incredibly enthusiastic about joining M:QUBE. I’ve seen how we’re revolutionising the mortgage market and I look forward to telling everyone all about it in the weeks and months ahead!"

New digital mortgage lending platform, M:QUBE, has appointed Stewart Green as its corporate account manager as it prepares to launch to market.

M:QUBE will be initially operating in the buy-to-let market and plans to launch later this month. It aims to utilise technology to produce mortgage offers in minutes and complete valuations within 48 hours.

Stewart will be dealing directly with mortgage advisers within the mortgage networks and mortgage clubs. He has 36 years of experience in the mortgage industry and joins M:QUBE from Vida Homeloans where he was sales manager.

Stewart said: “I’ve been in the mortgage business for a long time and I’ve enjoyed my four years at Vida, but I wanted a new challenge and to work for a company that I believe can transform the mortgage market. I’m incredibly enthusiastic about joining M:QUBE. I’ve seen how we’re revolutionising the mortgage market and I look forward to telling everyone all about it in the weeks and months ahead!

“I can see the frustration from advisers, having worked as one myself, especially at the moment, in having to deal with outdated systems and processes. It really shouldn’t have to be like this.

“I’ve always really enjoyed working with new businesses, and its almost become something of a speciality of mine as my last few roles have been with start-ups. I’m really looking forward to a successful launch and getting out on the road again, or some Zoom calls!”

Emma Hollingworth, distribution director at M:QUBE, added: “I’m delighted that someone of Stewart’s calibre is joining M:QUBE. I believe that not only do we have the best system, but also that we attract the best staff.”