New mortgage club launches to market

Advise Wise has launched a mortgage club to complement its later life lending platform, which launched to market in November 2019.

The Advise Wise Mortgage Club will integrate into its platform, which allows advisers to source equity release plans from across the whole of the market.

Advisers can join the Mortgage Club by creating a free Advise Wise account which provides access to the sourcing platform and to all the Club’s benefits.

A dedicated helpdesk is also available to support advisers with their case enquiries and members can refer to specialist solicitors for case completion.

Advise Wise has partnered with Just, which helped bring the platform to market as a launch sponsor, and Legal & General Home Finance, which has made its full range of lifetime mortgage products available to Club members.

Jonathan Thirkill, CEO of Advice Wise, said: “We’ve been working very hard to build a comprehensive platform, to support advisers with the product sourcing process. Advise Wise is a powerful sourcing system, but also easy to use and completely free.”

“Integrating the Advise Wise platform with the Mortgage Club ultimately translates into a great tool for the lifetime mortgage market, where advisers can easily manage their case enquiries and benefit from exclusive deals from lenders whilst they research the right plans for their clients.”

Nick Brown, head of proposition management at Just, commented: “We were delighted to sponsor the launch of Advise Wise, which has already attracted nearly 500 registered users. Advise Wise plays an important role in allowing independent advisers to access live rates from all equity release lenders in the market. The Advise Wise Mortgage Club is an important next step – it allows advisers to find exactly the right plans for their clients whilst providing the advisers with additional tools and benefits.”

John Coffey, key account director for Legal & General Home Finance, added: “The launch of the Advise Wise Mortgage Club when combined with the Advise Wise platform marks a positive development. We share a common understanding of the importance of making the right support available to advisers in this complex market, where the service a customer receives can be as important as the product solution they choose. Working together, we are hopeful that we can facilitate holistic growth in the market, driving up demand for broad retirement advice based on Equity Release solutions, while also upskilling the members delivering these services to customers.”