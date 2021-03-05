New sourcing platform launches free cases offer for brokers

"It’s not a revolution of the market, but an evolution that enables intermediaries to use technology to their advantage to save time and ensure that they are generating the best customer outcomes."

Pitch 4 Finance has launched a limited period offer for new brokers who register to use the platform ahead of its official launch next month.

Every new broker who registers their details at pitch4finance.co.uk ahead of the platform’s launch in April will be entitled to three ‘free months’, where they keep the entire proc fee from the lender on all cases they submit within the first three months from launch.

Pitch 4 Finance helps intermediaries to source the best solutions for their clients in bridging, property development, commercial term loans and complex buy-to-let. The platform instantly matches cases with lenders on the basis of criteria and enables lenders to pitch for cases by offering terms through the system. The whole research and application process can be carried out within the platform, providing brokers with a record of all written correspondence with lenders and full compliance audit trail.

In addition, the technology platform is supported by a full help desk, with experienced brokers on hand to help intermediaries through the research or application process with live chat functionality. Pitch 4 Finance proactively chases lenders for responses on behalf of brokers.

The platform is currently in the final stages of extensive beta testing and is due to launch in April. Pitch 4 Finance will take a small share of the proc fee on cases completed through the platform, offering what it says will be the cheapest packaging service available in the market. However, as part of this limited period offer, any new broker who registers to use the platform ahead of its official launch will be paid the entire proc fee for all cases they submit within the first three months.

Miranda Khadr, founder of Pitch 4 Finance, said: “Technology is the only way forward for the specialist lending industry to grow, deliver better customer outcomes and become more compliant. However, this is a complex market that no existing technology solution adequately caters for.

“We have created Pitch 4 Finance to tackle this head-on. It’s not a revolution of the market, but an evolution that enables intermediaries to use technology to their advantage to save time and ensure that they are generating the best customer outcomes.

“The platform provides instant criteria matching, 1-1 support for intermediaries, real time application updates, tracking and greater exposure for intermediaries to all lenders in the market. Importantly, we also support this technology with proactive administrative support that enables cases to be processed more quickly and effectively.

“There is no other comprehensive solution like this in our market and we have carried out extensive beta testing to ensure it exceeds expectations. With this in mind, we want as many brokers as possible to experience the benefits for themselves and we are confident that this pre-launch offer will result in excellent outcomes for clients and long-term working partnerships with brokers.”