New sourcing platform Pitch 4 Finance announces launch date

Pitch 4 Finance has announced that the platform will officially launch on Monday 12th April and confirmed that its pre-launch offer will continue until that date.

Every new broker who registers their details ahead of the platform’s launch on 12th April will be entitled to three ‘free months’, where they keep the entire proc fee from the lender on all cases they submit within three months of the launch.

Pitch 4 Finance helps intermediaries to source the best solutions for their clients in bridging, property development, commercial term loans and complex buy-to-let. The platform instantly matches cases with lenders on the basis of criteria and enables lenders to pitch for cases by offering terms through the system. The whole research and application process can be carried out within the platform, providing brokers with a record of all written correspondence with lenders and a full compliance audit trail.

In addition, the technology platform is supported by a full help desk, with experienced brokers on hand to help intermediaries through the research or application process with live chat functionality and Pitch 4 proactively chases lenders for responses on behalf of brokers.

Pitch 4 Finance will charge 0.175% on cases completed through the platform, offering what it says will be the cheapest packaging service available in the market.

However, as part of this limited period offer, any new broker who registers to use the platform ahead of its official launch will be paid the entire proc fee for all cases they submit within the first three months.

Miranda Khadr, founder of Pitch 4 Finance, said: “We’re really pleased to announce the official launch of Pitch 4 Finance, which means that brokers have just two weeks left to register if they want to make use of the free cases for three months offer.

“There is no other comprehensive solution in our market that combines leading technology with proactive administrative support and the number of registrations has already doubled since we launched the offer. This is great because we want as many brokers as possible to experience the platform and find out for themselves how it can help them to save time, potentially write more business, and generate better customer outcomes.“