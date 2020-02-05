FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Newbury BS enhances limited company buy-to-let offering

The Society's three-year limited company buy-to-let rate is now available at 2.75%.

Rozi Jones
|
5th February 2020
Roger Knight Newbury
"There has been a noticeable shift in professional landlords choosing to set-up limited companies to take advantage of the corporate tax benefits."

Newbury Building Society has reduced rates and fees on its limited company buy-to-let range.

The Society's three-year limited company buy-to-let rate is now available at 2.75%, down from 2.99%, up to 75% LTV.

The price reduction puts the three-year variable product at the same price as the Society's buy-to-let mortgages for individuals.

Newbury has also reduced the product’s mortgage application fee from £1,500 to £950 for both purchase and remortgage.

Roger Knight, lending manager at Newbury Building Society, said: “Following various changes to tax regulations, there has been a noticeable shift in professional landlords choosing to set-up limited companies to take advantage of the corporate tax benefits.

"We hope the improved pricing, as well as our flexible approach to lending, will give brokers the right tools to support clients in achieving their objectives.”

