FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE

Newbury launches two new green mortgage products

Newbury Building Society have today announced two new products in their GoGreen Mortgage range, aimed at existing buy to let mortgage customers.

Related topics:  green finance,  BTL
Amy Loddington
9th May 2022
small wooden house in grass

The products, for both individual borrowers and limited companies, are to help existing customers who wish to secure further lending to improve the energy efficiency of their rental properties.

The mortgages are available for loans of between £2,500 and £39,999, with the requirement that at least 50% of the funds will be used for environmentally friendly improvements to the property, such as cavity wall insulation, solar panel installation, or the fitting of an air source heat pump. There are no arrangement or booking fees, and overpayments are permitted on both products.

Roger Knight, lending manager at the Society, commented:

“We are keen to help our borrowers improve the energy efficiency of their let properties. Government legislation is in the pipeline that will force landlords to ensure their properties meet minimum energy standards and we are here to help ease this transition.”

More like this
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.