FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Newcastle BS to launch 95% new build deals under new mortgage scheme

Rozi Jones
|
1st June 2021
Newcastle Building Society
"Being the first lender to adopt the scheme means we’ll be providing new-build buyers with more options to access low-deposit mortgage products"

Newcastle Building Society will be the first lender to offer 95% LTV new build mortgages under a new mortgage indemnity scheme developed with the Home Builders Federation and its members.

Initially available in the North East of England, the Deposit Unlock scheme is designed to help more low-deposit borrowers secure a new build home up to a value of £330,000 with a deposit of just 5%.

More information about Newcastle Building Society’s Deposit Unlock product rates will be announced when the scheme launches in the next few weeks.

The scheme will provide low-deposit buyers with an alternative to both the recently launched government mortgage guarantee scheme and the Help to Buy scheme, which will end in 2023.

Stuart Miller, customer director at Newcastle Building Society, said: “Key to our purpose as a regional building society is to help more people get on and up the property ladder – especially those without access to the bank of mum and dad.

“Being the first lender to adopt the scheme means we’ll be providing new-build buyers with more options to access low-deposit mortgage products, and helping to address the pressing need for more homes to be built.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.