Newcastle increases joint mortgage sole proprietor LTV to 95%

Newcastle Intermediaries has expanded its portfolio of joint mortgage sole proprietor (JMSP) products and increased the maximum LTV on the range from 80% to 95%.

JMSP enables family members to help close relatives apply for a mortgage using the supporting income of a family member. Mortgage affordability is calculated using income from both the occupying and non-occupying borrower. Although the mortgage will be in joint names, the occupying borrower will own the property and will be the sole name on the title deeds.

The JMSP range includes a two-year fixed rate at 3.90% and a five-year fix at 3.99%.

All products in the JMSP range come with a free standard valuation on properties of up to £500,000 and allow 10% overpayments per annum.

The JMSP launch follows the lenders’ re-entry into the residential high LTV market last week.

John Truswell, head of intermediary mortgages at Newcastle Building Society, said: “We know not all borrowers are the same and some would benefit from a different way of thinking when it comes to affordability. It’s up to us to help provide those options and JMSP is an innovative product which many brokers have accessed enthusiastically over the past 12 months. I’m pleased that by increasing the maximum LTV to 95% we’re extending support to include those borrowers who can rely on that family support but don’t have access to big deposits.”