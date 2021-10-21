Newcastle Intermediaries cuts 95% LTV rates by up to 0.56%

"I’m confident these changes, including the removal of reservation fees, will give brokers and their clients a great range of options."

Newcastle Intermediaries has reduced rates across its 95% LTV product range, including a cut of 0.56% on a five-year fixed rate and the removal of upfront reservation fees.

A two-year fixed rate at 95% LTV is now available at 2.79%, representing a 0.30% reduction from its previous rate, and a five-year fix has reduced by 0.29% to 3.19%.

Both products come with zero product fees to pay, attract free standard valuation up to £500,000 and come with £500 cashback.

All products in the range allow overpayments of 10% each year in addition to the £499 regular monthly overpayments already permitted.

Franco Di Pietro, head of intermediary mortgages, said: “We’re always listening to broker feedback and looking for ways to improve our product and proposition offer. We’re especially keen to support first-time buyers and low-deposit borrowers so I’m confident these changes, including the removal of reservation fees, will give brokers and their clients a great range of options.”