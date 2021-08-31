Newcastle Intermediaries expands Help to Buy range

"We’re delighted to introduce new products to our Help to Buy range to support the strong demand we continue to see in this market."

Newcastle Intermediaries has expanded its Help to Buy range, introducing a new remortgage product available up to 95% LTV, and extending end dates on its existing range.

The 95% remortgage product is exclusive to Newcastle Building Society, and is designed to support customers who would like to repay their government equity loan by remortgaging. It is available on a two-year fixed rate at 3.55% up to 95% LTV. This product also includes an attractive £1,000 cashback to support borrowers with the costs incurred to repay the equity loan.

Alternatively, first-time buyers can apply for a two-year fixed rate at 2.19% or a five-year fix at 2.49%, both available up to 75% LTV to a maximum of £450,000 with £500 cashback.

All products have no product fees to pay and come with free standard valuation. 10% overpayments per year can be made, in addition to the £499 regular monthly overpayments already permitted.

Franco Di Pietro, head of intermediary mortgages, said: “We’re delighted to introduce new products to our Help to Buy range to support the strong demand we continue to see in this market. These products provide a competitive and flexible offering to support first-time buyers onto the property ladder alongside those with an existing Help to Buy mortgage now moving onto the next stage and looking to remortgage.

“Our remortgage product in particular is unique in the market as it includes no product fees, a free standard valuation and £1,000 cashback in order to meet the costs of repaying the government equity loan.”