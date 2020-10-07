Newcastle Intermediaries launches new buy-to-let range

"The stamp duty holiday is playing a part in the high demand we’re seeing in the market and we expect that will continue through to Q1 2021."

Newcastle Intermediaries has launched a new buy-to-let range, with rates from 2.46% and no product fees on selected products.

A two-year fixed rate at 2.46% is available and a five-year fix is available at 2.70%, both up to 75% LTV.

Both products are fee assisted, meaning customers do not pay a reservation or completion fee and as they offer a free standard valuation on properties up to £500,000, most borrowers will only have to pay associated legal costs.

Overpayments of 10% per year are allowed and the interest coverage ratio is 145% at a rate of 4% for product terms of five years or more.

John Truswell, head of intermediary mortgages at Newcastle Building Society, said: “The buy-to-let market remains robust even in the current climate. The stamp duty holiday is playing a part in the high demand we’re seeing in the market and we expect that will continue through to Q1 2021.

"So we’re pleased to launch a range of competitive buy-to-let products all of which are underpinned by our manual underwriting approach and focus on support for our brokers and their clients’ needs.”